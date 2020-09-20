Welcome one and all to the final stage of the 2020 Tour

Well, here we are then folks. The end of the line. The riders are rolling through the départ fictif at the moment, although really the first 100 kilometres of this day are pretty fictif, if you ask me.

Tour de France 'Phenomenal Pogacar has changed cycling' - Wiggins 4 HOURS AGO

At the front of the peloton are Kevin Reza, Tadej Pogacar, Sam Bennett, Enric Mas and Richard Carapaz.

Why is Reza up there when he's not wearing one of the race's four leader's jerseys? Because he is the only black rider in the 2020 Tour de France. It's a symbolic gesture from ASO, to acknowledge the wider Black Lives Matter movement.

The GC top three

1. Tadej Pogacar

2. Primoz Roglic

3. Richie Porte

What happened in Stage 20

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is on the brink of winning the Tour de France after forcing a spectacular implosion from Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) on the penultimate stage, a thrilling individual time trial up the Planche des Belles Filles.

Pogacar just needs to finish safely in the bunch on Sunday’s procession into Paris to complete one of the biggest upsets in cycling history.

Highlights: Pogacar set to win Tour de France after time trial thriller

The 21-year-old trailed his fellow Slovenian by 57 seconds going into Stage 20, but immediately set about chiselling away at Roglic’s lead. After making a significant gain on the flat first part of the stage, Pogacar seemed to have knocked Roglic's confidence.

Both men changed their bikes ahead of the final climb – with Roglic taking an age to get going again – as the seconds continued to trickle away.

The time swung in Pogacar's favour in the closing kilometres as the impossible dream suddenly became a reality, with the young rider winning the stage to cap a memorable finale. He becomes the youngest winner of the Tour since the 19-year-old Henri Cornet took victory in 1904.

Wiggins: Reza’s comments highlight how backwards cycling is

Bradley Wiggins has praised Kevin Reza for speaking out about cycling’s silence surrounding racism and diversity.

In an interview with Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui, Reza said that the sport had a "lot to learn" and urged his fellow professionals to wake up to the issue.

"I think it’s a very brave thing what Kevin Reza has done and I know he doesn’t want to become a face for it, but the tragedy of the whole thing is how backwards this sport is in many ways," said Wiggins on The Breakaway and subsequently on his podcast.

The people in power focus way too much on issues that are way beneath issues like racism. It needs addressing, it has to start at the top and I think there is incompetence at the top of the sport, there is a power position and nothing that qualifies them to be in that position.

How to watch on TV and livestream details

Stage 21 will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 from 14:40 and you can also watch an uninterrupted feed on Eurosport Player and right here on eurosport.co.uk.

Dan Lloyd, Bradley Wiggins, Orla Chennaoui and the team will bring you all the best post-race analysis and reaction on The Breakaway, which will be available to watch on Eurosport Player after the stage.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice this evening...

Tour de France Tour de France - Stage 21 profile as race reaches Paris 5 HOURS AGO