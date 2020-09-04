Adam Yates was gifted the yellow jersey in unexpected fashion following Julian Alaphilippe's bottle faux pas on Stage 5, can Mitchelton-Scott now control the race and keep hold of the maillot jaune on a day which looks likely to end in a sprint finish?

Stage preview

Today's 168km Stage 7 from Millau to Lavaur looks like one for the sprinters with a flat finish. But a lumpy first half of the stage means we might not have a big bunch sprint.

The weather could also come into play with crosswinds a possibility before we embark on a week in the Pyrenees.

Tour de France 2020 Stage 7 - route and profile

Wiggins analysis

It's been all Jumbo-Visma so far but speaking on his Eurosport podcast, Bradley Wiggins says he has noticed an improvement from Ineos, who are starting to make their mark on the peloton even without Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas in tow.

"It was Ineos on the front, doing what they do best, really," Wiggins said on the podcast after Stage 6.

They were marking their territory and making a statement of intent again, which they had not done for the first few days and I noted and picked up on.

"But yesterday, Luke Rowe and the boys with that cross-wind section and then today, really just getting on the front.

"It was like them saying, 'we are here, we are here to win this race' and Jumbo letting them do that and sitting behind. It was like the hierarchy of the peloton seemed to take its proper formation today."

Stage 6 recap

Alexey Lutsenko claimed Stage 6 in a solo effort but Adam Yates kept hold of the yellow jersey for Mitchelton-Scott.

Julian Alaphilippe shaved one second off with a late burst though, leaving him 15 seconds in arrears. Primo Roglic sits just three seconds off Yates.

