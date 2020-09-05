Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 7 - As it happened YESTERDAY AT 08:46

Follow live comments from Stage 8 at 12:15 UK time

Stage preview

The 2020 Tour de France arrives in the Pyrenees on Stage 8 and features three categorised climbs.

The Col de Mente comes 48km into the stage, but it is the Port de Bales that could prove significant. An 11.7km climb, it averages out at 7.7% but features some double-digit stretches.

Stage 8’s final climb is the well-known Col de Peyresourde – 9.7km at 7.8% with double digit segments on the side from Saint-Aventin. A descent into Loudenville leads into a kilometre-long flat finish.

Tour de France 2020 Stage 8 - route and profile

Wiggins' analysis

Peter Sagan reclaimed the green jersey on Stage 7 of the Tour de France after a dramatic day sparked by the Slovakian’s Bora–Hansgrohe team attacking in the crosswinds. And Eurosport pundit Bradley Wiggins told Dan Lloyd, Sean Kelly and Orla Chennaoui on The Breakaway he’s a massive admirer of the three-time World Champion.

"He’s just himself," he said. "I’ve spent time around him and he’s just a lovely guy and his energy is just infectious, but he also has a ruthless streak about him when he gets into bike races.

"I‘ve been in close proximity to him in races where he doesn’t give an inch, there’s almost a child-like element to how he rides.

"What you see is what you get with Peter and I think that’s great, I don’t think we see that enough now."

Stage 7 recap

The brilliant Wout van Aert took a second win of the Tour de France after an explosive Stage 7 saw the peloton blown apart from the outset and Peter Sagan move back into the green jersey.

Van Aert, the in-form Belgian, led home a select lead group of race favourites to deliver Jumbo-Visma's third win of the race as Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) became the big casualty in the battle for yellow.

How to watch on TV and livestream details

Stage 8 will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm and you can also watch an uninterrupted feed on Eurosport Player and right here on eurosport.co.uk.

Dan Lloyd, Bradley Wiggins, Orla Chennaoui and the team will bring you all the best post-race analysis and reaction on The Breakaway, which will be available to watch on Eurosport Player before 7pm.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice this evening...

Tour de France One for the sprinters, but can Sagan end dry run? - Stage 7's vital details YESTERDAY AT 08:01