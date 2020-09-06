Can Mitchelton-Scott now control the race and keep hold of the maillot jaune for Adam Yates amid inevitable pressure from Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma?

104km to go - Aru in a world of pain

Fabio Aru is four minutes in arrears. He's so far back he's behind all the team cars and has to resort to taking a gel from the doctor's van, which is driving just ahead of the broom wagon. I'd be surprised if he comes through this stage.

107km to go - CCC Team motivated

A big pull from Greg van Avermaet forces a small gap for him and a handful of other riders - including another CCC rider. Could this be the move that gets away? Aru is over three minutes back we're hearing. Bahrain-McLaren have a man in this move - but it looks like it's going to come back despite the Olympic champion's best efforts. Valentin Madouas of Groupama is in the mix as well.

115km to go - Broom wagon behind Aru

The Tour can be so cruel. Poor Fabio Aru may not even make it to the first big climb at this rate...

120km to go - Aru in more trouble

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Tiesj Benoot (Team Subweb) had a pop after Trentin's move was snuffed out. Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Bauer is chasing this one down - on patrol duties for the yellow jersey Adam Yates. Next up giving it some front-of-house welly is Niklas Eg of Trek-Segafredo but he cracks quite quickly. At some point, the right move with the right riders will go - but for not, nothing's happening. Meanwhile, Fabio Aru continues his lone pursuit of the peloton - gesticulating wildly at the camerman who gets up close to capture his pain.

125km to go - Still no break

Matteo Trentin is the latest rider trying to ride clear. The Italian rider from CCC Team has a handful of riders in pursuit. Earlier, Ireland's Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) had a little foray off the front, but it came to nothing.

The Tintin of the Tour

If you're up for a fantastic and poignant tale from the archives then I'd recommend the latest episode of Re-Cycle. I may be a bit biased - it's the narration of a feature I wrote for Eurosport a few years ago, following a chapter I did for the Cycling Anthology - but I promise you won't regret this story about the pioneering radio reporter, who lose his life during the 1957 Tour de France.

Alex Virot - by Phil Galloway Image credit: Eurosport

Pocagar the man to watch?

I'll tell you who had a good day yesterday - Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian debutant had ridden a flawless race until he got caught out in the crosswinds on Friday and dropped from third outside the top 10. But he attacked yesterday and managed to claw himself back into contention. He's now just 48 seconds down in ninth place. While he seems to have next to no support from his UAE Team Emirates teammates - Italians Aru and Davide Formolo have been disappointing, Spain's David de la Cruz crashed badly in Nice - he's the kind of rider who operates nicely on his own. Watch him today. Everyone goes on about Roglic, but the strongest Slovenian could well be the other Slovenian...

130km to go - No joy for Alaphilippe

The Frenchman's move smacked of desperation and it didn't last long. He had another pop - this time with a Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate - but that, too, didn't work. Groupama's David Gaudu was in the mix, and now Marc Soler of Movistar is there. Movistar have had a terrible race - their best rider, Enric Mas, now one minute down on GC. It's all strung out now because of all these attacks. And Fabio Aru, whose Tour has been pretty much a disaster so far, has been tailed off from the back of the snake-like peloton.

135km to go - No luck for Roche

After teammate Hirschi was swallowed up, Nico Roche rode clear. He's been trying to open up a gap for the last five kilometres but to no avail. He's caught and it's now Niccolo Bonifazio trying to do something before Simon Geschke takes it up - with that man Julian Alaphilippe in pursuit. And the Frenchman has opened up a gap...

140km to go - Hirschi back

Switzerland's Marc Hirschi, who came second behind Alaphilippe last Sunday in Stage 2, has a dig after the summit of the climb. He almost loses it on one early bend - overcooking it and needing to unclip to regain his balance and avoid ploughing into a roadside campervan. The Sunweb rider then opens up a gap before being reeled in. Ineos and Jumbo have men trying to force something now - Andrey Amador and double stage winner Wout van Aert respectively.

143km to go - Cosnefroy takes KOM point

The polka dot jersey zips clear to take the solitary point over the top, which now gives him a five-point buffer over compatriot and teammate Nans Peters, who won yesterday's stage. It will be interesting to see if Ag2R-La Mondiale play the Peters card from hereon - he's probably the stronger climber. I wonder whether Pinot or Alaphilippe will switch their focus to the polka dot jersey too, given their respective yellow catastrophes yesterday.

145km to go - Cote de Artiguelouve

We're already on the first climb, the Cat.4 Cote de Artiguelouve (2.3km at 4.5%). It's De Gendt who is setting the tempo trying to whittle things down. Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) picked up a flat before the climb so faces a battle to get back on - and he'll have to dodge his way through all those who have already been tailed off, including the toiling Elia Viviani of Cofidis, still looking for his first win at the French team. He won't get it today.

150km to go - De Gendt sniffing around

The bestubbled Belgian is riding on the front and keeping alert to all potential moves. He clearly wants a bite of breakaway action today. We're hearing that Italy's Diego Rosa of Arkea-Samsic has not started today because of a broken collarbone - a blow for Nairo Quintana, who is one of four Colombians just 13 seconds off the summit (including Bernal, Miguel Angel Lopez and Rigoberto Uran).

153km to go - They're off!

If I had a pound for every time Christian Prudhomme waved his white flag from the sun roof of his red Skoda this year, I'd now be one quid short of a tenner. And with that latest flourish from the Tour director, this second 153km stage in the Pyrenees is underway.

Jersey recap - Who's in what

Yellow: Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Green: Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Polka dot: Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2R-La Mondiale)

White: Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)

In the neutral zone...

The riders are currently rolling through this long 9km neutral zone ahead of the official start. Thomas De Gendt is primed on the front - and you'd think this was a good stage for him. The Belgian breakaway specialist had a dig on Friday but was out-De Gendt'ed by Peters yesterday. It's a cooler day, just 18 degrees, both cloudy and overcast in Jurancon.

Here's what's on the menu today with five categorised climbs, an intermediate sprint, a bonus sprint and a fast downhill run into the finish at Laruns.

Bonjour le Tour!

Hello everyone - and how much difference a day makes... This time yesterday, France still had their two yellow hopes - Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe - very much in the thick of the GC picture ahead of the Pyrenees, but today both riders find themselves outside the top 20. Alaphilippe is 12 minutes down and Pinot is 19 minutes down after both riders blew up on the first HC climb of the race, the Porte de Bales.

That said, Frenchman Nans Peters won the stage and compatriot and fellow Ag2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet is still flying the flag for the French in the overall standings... According to L'Equipe, it was a case of "Glory and purgatory" in the Pyrenees.

Top five on GC

Here's how things look now:

1. Adam Yates

2. Primoz Roglic +3

3. Guillaume Martin +9

4. Romain Bardet +11

5. Egan Bernal +13

Wiggins analysis

Check out the latest Bradley Wiggins Show podcast: 'Van Aert is phenomenal, he amazes me every day' - Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins says that Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates could hold on to the yellow jersey all the way to Paris, but he isn’t favourite yet.

Adam Yates survived a string of attacks in Saturday’s Stage 8 in the Pyrenees at the Tour de France, and Eurosport’s Bradley Wiggins was so impressed by the performance that he believes the Englishman has what it takes to potentially win the Tour.

“I think he could go all the way, but it’s going to depend on how the other guys are going really,” Wiggins said.

“He’s not the favourite for this Tour de France, but the way he rides and the calmness and the coolness of the team and Matt White (Mitchelton-Scott director) means there’s no reason he can’t end up on the podium for sure.”

Stage 8 recap

Nans Peters won Stage 8 of the Tour de France as Adam Yates defended yellow in gutsy fashion.

Peters won from the breakaway after a tough day in the Pyrenees, finishing almost a minute ahead of the chasing Tom Skujins (Trek Segafredo). Carlos Verona of Movistar was third and Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) placed fourth.

Further back down the road in the heat of the general classification battle, an isolated Adam Yates succeeded in defending the yellow jersey despite a maelstrom of attacks from his rivals.

Peters ends AG2R's three-year wait for Tour de France stage win

How to watch on TV and livestream details

