145km to go - Beautiful scenery

The sun is out and there's isn't a cloud in the sky, which is really showcasing this neck of the beautiful Charente-Maritime coastline. Today is very much this Tour's "tourist stage".

150km to go - Just 528m of climbing

Today is the first proper stage for the sprinters in this year's Tour - and the first stage devoid of any categorised climbs. Any climbs at all, really - in fact there are just 528 altitude metres on the menu today. The first 47km today - until the riders reach the town of Royan - take place pretty much on the coast before the peloton heads inland for a loop ahead of the finish on the Ile de Re. Were it blustery, wind could be a factor - but it's pretty calm right now. A bigger problem may come from the road furniture and the technicality of some of the roads.

155km to go - No reaction from the pack

The peloton are happy to let these two Swiss rouleurs go on a hiding to nothing. The gap creeps up to 1'30" with the Jumbo-Visma team of Primoz Roglic near the front with Bahrain-McLaren and a few others. Total-Direct Energie are the local team today so expect them to go all-in for their Italian sprinter Niccolo Bonifazio.

165km to go - Swiss on a roll

After compatriot Marc Hirschi came so close on Sunday, two Swiss riders have taken inspiration from the Sunweb youngster by riding clear from the outset. Michael Schar (CCC Team) and Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) are the two men in this early move, which has sparked no reaction whatsoever from the peloton. That's probably it for the early action. We can expect this two-man move to be held at a few minutes for the majority of the stage before the battle for green comes to the fore ahead of the expected bunch sprint.

168.5km to go - They're off!

For the first time in as long as I can remember, the man waving the flag from the back of the Tour director's red Skoda is not Christian Prudhomme - laid low with coronavirus (although thankfully asymptomatic) - but his deputy, François Lemarchand. And that's it - the second phase of the 107th Tour de France is under way.

Today's stage - back to the coast

The next two days couldn't be further away from what we saw over the weekend... Gone are the mountains of the Pyrenees and back is the sea. Not the Mediterranean that greeted the race's grand depart the weekend before last, but the Atlantic coast around the Ile de Re, which is where today's pancake-flat stage 10 heads. There could be some wind but it should be a bunch sprint and a key day in the battle for the green jersey....

Bonjour le Tour! Prudhomme positive!

Welcome back - and we hope you have enjoyed the rest day... The good news is that every rider has been given the all-clear to continue the Tour after this morning's Covid-19 tests. The bad news is that Tour director Christian Prudhomme tested positive... Here's the news below:

Top five on GC

Here's how things look in the general classification as the race heads into its second week:

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 38:40:01

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:28

4. Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:32

6. Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:32

7. Tadej Pogacar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44

8. Adam Yates (GB) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02

9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana 0:01:15

10. Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain-McLaren 0:01:42

Wiggins analysis

Bradley Wiggins says the Tour de France will be “a different race” when the action resumes on Tuesday.

The peloton head into Stage 10 on the back of the first rest day, which followed a frenetic day of racing in the Pyrenees as Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) moved into the yellow jersey.

Wiggins expects Jumbo-Visma to go on the defensive – a style we have grown accustomed to with Ineos, formerly Team Sky, at the Tour.

However, the 2012 Tour champion also expects the action to become more unpredictable as the GC rivals play cat-and-mouse, potentially allowing those out of contention to shoot for stage wins.

“It’s the first time where the dynamic changes,” Wiggins said on the rest day podcast.

We’ve got our established leader now who we expect to be in with a shout come Paris in Primoz. They [Jumbo-Visma] will take control of the race, as they already have done, but they’re in a defensive position now.

“It’s like a different race starting again now. The whole dynamic is different, and more breaks tend to go to the finish, more riders that are done on GC will be up for the road trying to win stages.”

The action resumes with an almost pan-flat trip along the Atlantic coast, although crosswinds could prevent a mass sprint and make it a tactical affair.

Roglic leads defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) by 21 seconds in the overall standings. Britain’s best hope Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who wore yellow for four stages until Sunday, is 1:02 adrift.

Stage 9 recap

Tadej Pogacar led home a Slovenian one-two in Stage 9 of the Tour de France as compatriot Primoz Roglic moved into the yellow jersey after a pulsating second day in the Pyrenees.

The Slovenian duo was part of a deluxe chase quartet alongside Egan Bernal and Mikel Landa which swept up Swiss escapee Marc Hirschi with just over one kilometre remaining after a heart-in-mouth descent of the Col de Marie Blanque.

Team Sunweb's Hirschi put in a brave sprint after spending 90 kilometres on the front of the race, but Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) powered through to deny the 22-year-old a first professional win. The victory instead went to an even younger Tour debutant, 21-year-old Pogacar, who moments earlier almost hit the deck when touching wheels with his compatriot in the sprint for bonus seconds over the top of the final climb.

Highlights of an all-time great Tour stage as Pogacar and Roglic break Hirschi's heart

How to watch on TV and livestream details

