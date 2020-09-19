Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) says he was unaware of the time gaps to Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) on the final climb as he swept into the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

The 21-year-old overhauled Roglic on a spectacular time trial on Saturday, setting in motion his coronation as the youngest champion since 1904.

Pogacar trailed Roglic by 57 seconds ahead of Stage 20, with few observers giving him hope of overhauling his fellow Slovenian, but he eroded the time brilliantly to leave Roglic a broken man.

"I think I’m dreaming. I don’t know what to say. Unbelievable," said Pogacar, whose interview was briefly interrupted when Roglic jumped in to congratulate his rival.

"We did a recon. I knew every corner, I knew every pothole on the road, I knew where to accelerate.

"I was listening to my radio just on the flat part, but on the climb I didn’t hear anything because the fans were too loud. No time gaps. Nothing.

"I knew the climb very well so I just went full gas from the bottom to the top."

Pogacar finished one minute and 21 seconds clear of closest rivals Tom Dumoulin and Richie Porte.

