Tour de France 2020 - Tadej Pogacar poised to win Tour after Primoz Roglic collapse

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is on the brink of winning the Tour de France after forcing a spectacular implosion from Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) on the penultimate stage, a thrilling individual time trial.

