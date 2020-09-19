Team Sunweb coach Matt Winston has offered an insight into preparations for an individual time trial.

This year’s Tour de France will be settled by an ITT on Stage 20, the last competitive stage in GC, with 57 seconds separating Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Tour de France Kragh Andersen sprints unopposed to Stage 14 glory 12/09/2020 AT 15:40

And it’s not simply about going flat out for the whole course, with a specialist team assembled to facilitate a perfect run.

“In Team Sunweb, we have a whole team of experts who really look at time trials,” Winston told Eurosport’s Bernie Eisel.

“We have a guy who looks at all the pacing analysis, what the gradients of the climbs are, where you push, the number of watts etc.

“We have a guy who works on innovation, who looks at the bike and the setup. We have a bike fitter who makes sure the positions are all correct.

“And there there’s a nutrition team who look at when the guys all eat their last meal.

“So for us in the car, we’re just the guys who direct through the course. We’re hands on with what happens on the course, but we rely on our expert team for time trials.”

Sunweb have enjoyed a brilliant Tour, winning three stages courtesy of Soren Kragh Andersen (two) and Marc Hirschi.

Cycling Australian Matthews heading 'home' to Mitchelton-Scott 31/08/2020 AT 03:28