Marc Hirschi bounced back from his earlier heartbreak with a magnificent solo win in Stage 12 of the Tour de France on the longest day of the race.

Twice denied a victory in the opening week of his maiden Grand Tour, Hirschi benefitted from a Team Subweb masterclass to become the first Swiss stage winner since Fabian Cancellara in 2012.

Youngster Hirschi used a softening attack from teammates Soren Kragh Andersen and Tiesj Benoot as a launchpad, zipping clear on the fourth and final categorised climb of the day with 28 kilometres remaining.

Despite a big effort from Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to ride back into contention, Hirschi kept his cool over the lumpy approach into Sarran to secure his first win as a professional.

Hirschi finished 47 seconds clear of Frenchman Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) before Danish teammate Kragh Andersen led the chase group home with a punch of the air as he took third.

Alaphilippe, who denied Hirschi the win in Stage 2 on the day he moved into the yellow jersey at Nice, came home in eleventh place after a mechanical in the closing moments, while Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) led the main field over the line 2'30" in arrears to pick up a few points in his green jersey tussle with Ireland's Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

An eventful stage produced no change in the top 10 with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) retaining his 21-second lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) ahead of Friday's summit finish in the Massif Central.

More to follow...

