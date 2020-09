Cycling

Tour de France 2020: 'To do it in green is so special' - Sam Bennett reflects on Champs Elysees win

A delighted Sam Bennett says that winning on the Champs Elysees in the green jersey is an extraordinary highlight of his career. The Ireland and Deceuninck - Quick-step rider explains how he won Stage 21 of the Tour de Frane and how much it means to him.

