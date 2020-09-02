Jumbo-Visma’s Van Aert timed his attack to perfection in a technical final kilometre, pipping Cees Bol to the line by half a wheel to continue his team’s dominance of the first week of the Tour.

Sam Bennett’s third-place was enough for him to take the points jersey, meaning an Irishman will wear green at the Tour for the first time in 31 years.

Tirreno - Adriatico Froome and Thomas to ride Tirreno-Adriatico 2 HOURS AGO

On a day when the peloton took advantage of a relatively flat stage with a pedestrian pace, the pick of the action was saved for the final kilometres. After the dramatic GC action of Tuesday's stage the leading teams shut down much of the racing throughout the day, leading to the slow spectacle that the route planners had been hoping to provide.

But a chaotic finish featuring plenty of road furniture, windy conditions and a number of roundabouts ensured that there was plenty of excitement as the stage came to a crescendo.

More to follow...

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 5 - LIVE updates 8 HOURS AGO