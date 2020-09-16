Egan Bernal was the standout favourite to finish top of the young rider’s classification at the 2020 Tour de France, but his disappointing September has starkly contrasted with that of rising star Tadej Pogacar.

The Slovenian may yet win the Tour overall, but even if he doesn’t it’s going to take a significant shake-up for somebody to take the white jersey off his back.

As it stands there is just one rider within an hour of Pogacar’s time, Movistar’s Enric Mas.

The Spaniard is 25-years-old, four years Pogacar’s senior, and is the only threat unless the UAE Team Emirates rider blows up in unprecedented fashion.

These are the standings heading into Stage 18:

1. Tadej Pogacar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates - 74:57:01

2. Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team - 00:03:21

3. Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ - 01:24:17

Who qualifies for the white jersey?

First introduced in 1968 to reward the leader of the combined classification, the white jersey's focus shifted to the future of the peloton in 1975 when it was given to the best placed young rider of the race.

While the general rule of thumb is that the jersey is contested by riders under the age of 26, the criteria are slightly more complicated than that: to be precise, to qualify riders must still be aged 25 on January 1 of the year the race is run. Or, in other words, for the 2020 Tour they must have been born on or after January 1 1995 (i.e. be aged 25 or under).

This year, 24 riders qualify for the white jersey – starting with 21-year-old Frenchman Maxime Chevalier of B&B Hotels–Vital Concept (the youngest rider in the race) and running through to the 25-year-old Dane, Niklas Eg of Trek-Segafredo.

The rules for the white jersey are exactly the same as the yellow jersey, with the best-placed young rider in the general classification (i.e. the rider with the lowest aggregate time) eligible to wear white. But there is also a hierarchy of jerseys – so, in the event that, say, Bernal leads the general classification, the Colombian will don the yellow jersey as overall race leader, thereby allowing the young rider who is ranked second best to wear white.

Bernal, incidentally, is the only former white jersey winner of the Tour who qualifies to win it again this summer. Once again, the white jersey is sponsored by Krys, a retail chain of opticians.

