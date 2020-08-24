Tour de France 2020 – White jersey guide: Egan Bernal v Tadej Pogacar?

The first of our Tour de France 2020 previews takes a look at the white jersey competition for the best young rider in the race. With defending champion Egan Bernal one of the favourites for a second successive yellow jersey, there's no guessing who leads the way for white…

On paper, the battle for the white jersey is shaping up to be the biggest one-horse race since the night the Greek army entered Troy using a novel mode of subterfuge transportation. In fact, it seems inconceivable to look beyond the Odysseus of the 2020 start list with the brilliant Bernal the stand-out rider in the pack – never mind his age.

But should anything happen to the leader of the Ineos Grenadiers over the three-week race, there are other capable young riders ready to step into his boots – most notably the Tour debutant, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia…

Who qualifies for the white jersey?

First introduced in 1968 to reward the leader of the combined classification, the white jersey's focus shifted to the future of the peloton in 1975 when it was given to the best placed young rider of the race.

While the general rule of thumb is that the jersey is contested by riders under the age of 26, the criteria are slightly more complicated than that: to be precise, to qualify riders must still be aged 25 on January 1 of the year the race is run. Or, in other words, for the 2020 Tour they must have been born on or after January 1 1995 (i.e. be aged 25 or under).

This year, 24 riders qualify for the white jersey – starting with 21-year-old Frenchman Maxime Chevalier of B&B Hotels–Vital Concept (the youngest rider in the race) and running through to the 25-year-old Dane, Niklas Eg of Trek-Segafredo.

The rules for the white jersey are exactly the same as the yellow jersey, with the best-placed young rider in the general classification (i.e. the rider with the lowest aggregate time) eligible to wear white. But there is also a hierarchy of jerseys – so, in the event that, say, Bernal leads the general classification, the Colombian will don the yellow jersey as overall race leader, thereby allowing the young rider who is ranked second best to wear white.

Bernal, incidentally, is the only former white jersey winner of the Tour who qualifies to win it again this summer. Once again, the white jersey is sponsored by Krys, a retail chain of opticians. And with all those formalities out of the way – let's now rank the chances of the main favourites going for the white jersey in 2020.

***** Egan Bernal (Team Ineos)

Colombia's Egan Bernal, wearing the best young's white jersey rides during the eighteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Embrun and Valloire, in Valloire, on July 25, 2019.

In 2019, in his second appearance in the race, Bernal became the fifth rider after Laurent Fignon (1983), Jan Ullrich (1997), Alberto Contador (2007) and Andy Schleck (2010) to win both the yellow and white jersey in the same Tour.

One year earlier, Bernal missed out on the white jersey in his debut Tour to Frenchman Pierre Latour despite finishing an impressive 15th place in support of winner Geraint Thomas and third-placed Chris Froome.

Fast forward two years and Bernal is not only among the favourites to win a second Tour de France, he will ride without any team leadership complications – at least, in theory – given the dramatic non-selection of his teammates Froome and Thomas.

Still only 23, Bernal will qualify again for the white jersey next year – by which time he will hoping to join elite the club of six riders to have won the Tour three times in a row. Of course, Bernal does not need to win the Tour this September to win the white jersey, a fact which makes him the odds-on favourite to secure the maillot blanc in Paris on 20th September.

**** Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates)

Hoping to give Bernal a run for his money is the second youngest rider in the race, the 21-year-old Slovenian Pogacar, who makes his debut in the Tour off the back of a solid showing in the Critérium du Dauphiné.

While Bernal struggled over the hilly parcours as the focus fell on the form of his stuttering teammates Froome and Thomas, Pogacar put in a decent performance to finish in fourth place, 56 seconds down on the surprise winner, Dani Martinez of Colombia.

Third in his maiden Grand Tour, last year's Vuelta, Pogacar may well enter the Tour as only the second-most touted Slovenian rider, but he co-leads a strong and exciting UAE-Team Emirates team, alongside the Italian Fabio Aru, and could well be a dark horse for the white jersey.

With both Bernal and Pogacar's fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic withdrawing from the Dauphiné following a back niggle and a crash respectively, should any question marks surface over the two co-favourites for yellow, then a rider of Pogacar's calibre could pounce.

If the maillot jaune is perhaps unlikely in his debut Tour, we should not rule out the white jersey for the talented Pogacar – although this would probably only happen should Bernal fail to make it to Paris.

*** Dani Martinez and Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Pro Cycling)

EF Pro Cycling rider Colombia's Daniel Martinez rides during the fifth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 153 km between Megeve and Megeve on August 16, 2020.

Along with veteran leader Rigoberto Uran, Martinez and Higuita form an exciting Colombian triumvirate at EF Pro Cycling which could dovetail nicely in this particularly mountainous edition of the Tour – provided they all keep out of the usual spills of the hectic opening week of the Tour.

While 24-year-old Martinez recently won the Dauphiné on his first race back since the lockdown, EF Pro Cycling initially entered the race with Higuita in mind for the GC. A crash did for Higuita's chances, but the 23-year-old finished third earlier in the year at Paris-Nice and pipped teammate Martinez in the Tour Colombia in February. Most notably, Higuita beat both Bernal and Martinez for the Colombian national title a week earlier – underlining the promise of the pocket-rocket climber.

In a race with only one time trial – and most of that going uphill – EF Pro Cycling's young Colombian duo could well have a say not only in the destiny of the white jersey, but perhaps even the yellow.

Should Bernal falter, Ineos have a Plan B (or C, depending on the form of Richard Carapaz) in the form the Russian 23-year-old, Pavel Sivakov. While Messrs Froome and Thomas struggled in the Dauphine, Sivakov really excelled in his support role – his impressive performances no doubt doing enough to convince Dave Brailsford of the possibility of jettisoning his former British Tour winners.

Ninth in the Giro last year, Sivakov is still learning his trade and is a different kettle of fish to Bernal – not so much as an explosive attacker as an uphill Diesel in the mould of Jan Ullrich. Any push for white will depend on the fate of his Colombian teammate, but his consistency could serve Sivakov well should anything happen to Bernal.

** Enric Mas (Movistar), David Gaudu and Valentin Madouas (both Groupama-FDJ), Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the white jersey during the 2019 Tour de France

His form since swapping Deceuninck-QuickStep for Movistar has left a lot to be desired, but Mas memorably finished runner-up in the 2018 Vuelta and put in some decent bursts in support of former teammate Julian Alaphilippe's surprise push for yellow in last year's Tour.

At Movistar, the 25-year-old Mas is being groomed as a long-term replacement for Alejandro Valverde. But with the 40-year-old not targeting the GC, Mas should be able to ride his own race this September. There are question marks over form: his 25th place in the Dauphiné put him well back on the likes of Martinez, Pogacar, Sivakov and Lennard Kamna – all better bets for the white jersey.

Kamna, the 23-year-old from Germany, finished 40th in his debut Tour last year for Team Sunweb. Now part of the exciting new generation of German and Austrian GC riders at Bora, Kamna showed his class with victory in stage 4 of the Dauphiné at Megève. This, however, came following the withdrawal of compatriot Emanuel Buchmann. With Buchmann back along with Austrians Felix Grossschartner and Gregor Muhlberger, Kamna may find himself on pacing and bidon duty this September…

It's a similar plight for French duo Gaudu and Madouas, who will be riding wholly in support of compatriot Thibaut Pinot next month. That said, Gaudu still managed to finish 13th last year while fulfilling that role in his second Tour – although the 23-year-old's form has been far from stellar since the restart.

In a nice piece of symmetry, 24-year-old Madouas finished 13th in his maiden Grand Tour last year, the Giro, and will look to gain a lot of experience from his first Tour. Hopefully – at least, in the eyes of the hosts – as teammate to the eventual yellow jersey…

* Max Hirschi (Team Sunweb), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling)

Marc Hirschi of Switzerland / during the Individual Time Trial Men Under 23 a 27,8km race from Wattens to Innsbruck 582m at the 91st UCI Road World Championships

None of these riders will finish within half an hour of the man who wins the white jersey, but still, we had to include a few names on the bottom bracket. Swiss tyro Hirschi, the third-youngest rider on the race, is making his Grand Tour debut after riding well in the Dauphiné. With Team Sunweb lacking an out-and-out GC man, the 22-year-old will be an outside bet for a top 20 in Paris.

The American Powless, 23, is another one of Jonathan Vaughters' exciting young riders and makes his Tour debut after finishing 31st in last year's Vuelta. And finally, 25-year-old Eg makes the white jersey cut by six days and continues his steady progression after his first Giro in 2018 and Vuelta in 2019. One for the future, Eg could have a crack in September given Trek-Segafredo's lack of a viable GC man beyond the experienced Bauke Mollema.

Keep alert for our remaining Tour de France 2020 previews, with green, polka dot and yellow jersey guides dropping this week, as well as an Ineos vs Jumbo-Visma special ahead of the Grand Départ in Nice on Saturday 29th August.

