The 2021 Tour de France route presentation has been postponed to Sunday evening.

The event was due to take place on Thursday morning in the Palais des Congres in central Paris, but it has been moved and downsized as a result of a second wave of Covid-19 cases which has engulfed France.

Tour de France Martin refuses to vouch for drug-free peloton 24/09/2020 AT 08:53

“Taking into account the current public health situation, that is continually pushing the Government to take new decisions in the fight against Covid-19, the organisers of the Tour de France have decided not to unveil the 2021 edition's route at the Palais des Congrès on Thursday, 29th October 2020," race organiser ASO announced.

"The Tour de France 2021 will instead be presented in detail as a Stade 2 (weekly sports programme) Special with Christian Prudhomme live on France Télévisions on Sunday 1st November.

"An international programme will also be available simultaneously on all of the official broadcasters' platforms around the world as well as on the Tour de France's official platforms."

Tour de France Two in custody as police launch Arkea-Samsic doping investigation 21/09/2020 AT 20:49