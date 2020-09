Cycling

Tour de France: Cheeky Wout Van Aert sucks the wheel of Egan Bernal to rub salt in Ineos' wounds

Wout van Aert made it an even tougher day for Ineos as the Jumbo-Visma rider came home with Egan Bernal's Ineos group after spearheading Jumbo-Visma's attack

