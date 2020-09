Cycling

Tour de France cyclists on #NoToRacism - "It’s important we bring this message"

Caleb Ewan, Wout van Aert, Cees Bol and Ryan Gibbon talk to Eurosport about the decision from the cyclists at the Tour de France to make a stance against racism ahead of the final stage of the Tour de France.

00:01:55, 33 views, 19 minutes ago