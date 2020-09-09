Tour de France

Blocked against the barriers on the home straight to Poitiers, Peter Sagan saw his green jersey rival Sam Bennett and the Australian fastman Caleb Ewan surge clear in the centre of the road.

So Sagan threw caution to the wind, put his own safety in jeopardy, and bravely tried to manoeuvre his hulking body through the eye of the needle that was the reducing gap between Belgium's Wout van Aert and the barriers.

Bursting past the double stage winner van Aert, Sagan lunged to the line with all his force. It wasn't enough to stop Ewan doubling up with another stage win – but it did push Bennett into second place and give back the Slovakian showman the initiative in the battle for green.

The gap between the Irishman and Sagan was now down to 15 points – and with some lumpy days ahead, Sagan was about to take the fight to his own favoured terrain. His bid for an eighth green jersey in nine years was back on track. How wrong we were to doubt him…

Well, that was one way of looking at it.

The other, more level-headed, way was that Sagan's recklessness could have resulted in far worse than a few shared expletives between himself and the man who has comprehensively put him in the shadow since the season's restart.

For replays clearly showed that Sagan leant in with his head and shoulder to bulldozer his way past van Aert, create a gap which was not there, knock the wind out of the sails of a rival while sling-shotting himself towards a second place which kept his green dreams alive.

That anyone would do this while the toothless Fabio Jakobsen was barely out of his hospital bed and his assailant, Dylan Groenewegen, was still suspended while recovering from a broken collarbone, was quite incomprehensible. The famous heat of the moment, in all likelihood.

This was the view the race jury took when they promptly relegated Sagan to 85th position at the back of the main peloton. The former triple world champion has form here – just ask Mark Cavendish, whose Tour in 2017 was ended in Vittel, a brutal crash he never really recovered from.

While Bennett was busy congratulating Ewan for the win, van Aert could be seen flipping Sagan the bird, the two riders continuing to argue long after the dust settled on Stage 11.

"He just tried to create space for him and for me it's not allowed to do that," van Aert said after the incident which could well have cost him a hat-trick of sprint wins. "I think it's already dangerous enough, and I was really surprised and shocked in the moment that I felt something. I was at maximum effort, so I was really scared."

Van Aert admitted to levelling some hefty Anglo-Saxon vernacular at his opponent, only for Sagan to return the complements. "It was hard to have a conversation," he said.

The other riders who were part of the photo-finish were more generous towards Sagan, with the Australian winner Ewan admitting, "I'm sure [Sagan] didn't mean any harm by it. You're not always thinking about safety in the heat of the moment – you're thinking about getting to the line first."

For his part, a generous Bennett said: "A big part of sprinting is bumping shoulders and rubbing shoulders. I have to see it, I really don't know what happened but when did sprinting get soft?"

Bennett now holds all the aces in the battle for green. His day started well when Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Michael Morkov not only led him out to second place in the intermediate sprint – behind the lone escapee Matthieu Ladagnous – but himself nipped in to deny Sagan third place. That saw the Irishman's lead stretch to 25 points in the standings – a gap which was initially cut by 10 points when Sagan barged his way to second place in Poitiers.

But the relegation did not merely deprive Sagan of bragging rights and a podium finish. The Slovakian was docked the 30 points he would have gained for second place, plus, per the regulations, a quarter of the stage winner's 50 points (12.5 rounded up to 13). The same 13 points he won in the intermediate sprint.

So after all that effort, Sagan ended up exactly where he started: on 175 points. Bennett, meanwhile, surged on to 243 points, giving him a whopping gap of 68 points as we enter the hilly final phase of the race.

That there only remains one bone fide sprint stage in the rest of the Tour – the final day to Paris – won't deter Sagan. The 30-year-old hasn't stood atop a podium in 14 months and this race is proof that he cannot compete with the pure sprinters right now.

There are still 180 points available in the green jersey battle. But there are also 205 points in the king of the mountains competition – and that is where the focus now lies; we're going to see more action in the polka dot jersey competition over the next week than we are in what suddenly seems like a rather one-way battle for green.

Of course, Sagan has historically benefited by his ability to get into breaks over lumpy terrain and swallow up intermediate sprint points like other riders gather musettes. But QuickStep will be going all-in for green now that Julian Alaphilippe's bid for yellow is over – and they have the kind of riders (that man Alaphilippe, for starters) who will do their best to spoil Bora-Hansgrohe and Sagan's tactics here.

The green jersey competition is not yet over. Bennett still has to get through the mountains unscathed, and he could yet crash out in the same way that Marcel Kittel did in 2017, the year of Sagan's expulsion, which handed the baton to Michael Matthews.

Sagan won't give up without a fight and he'll no doubt look to go on the offensive as early as Thursday's hilly Stage 12 to Sarran, or Friday's mountainous jaunt into the Massif Central.

But it's going to take a lot to barge Bennett off the green jersey perch and Sagan has shown so far in this race that, both mentally and physically, he's not quite there.

The rider that once made others green with envy is a shadow of himself in 2020. And it was highly symbolic that the man he butted out the way in Stage 11 is winning exactly the kinds of races – Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche, sprints in both the Dauphiné and Tour – that Sagan used to in his pomp.

It's for that reason that Sagan's rightful long-term heir to the green jersey is not Bennett – who will nevertheless be favourite, quite rightly, to keep it all the way to Paris – but Wout van Aert. If only the Belgian's focus was not on a very different colour jersey targeted by one of his teammates…

