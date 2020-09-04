A number of the Tour de France peloton have expressed their disappointment at the potential for exposure to coronavirus during the race due to a lack of crowd control.

Tour organisers ASO have limited crowds at the start and finish of races and have shut access to climbs for cars and campervans, however the opening week of the race has seen large numbers of mask-less supporters cheering on the riders from the roadside.

Tour de France Eisel - 'This is the same sprint that my mate Cav won in 2011' 3 HOURS AGO

"I am happy with all the cheerful people along the route, but on such a climb it is still a risk," Jumbo-Visma's Tom Dumoulin said after Thursday’s Stage 6. "I saw more people today than in the past few days. Especially in the last kilometres, I didn't like it – there were a lot of enthusiastic spectators without a mask.

If I have to believe the virologists, the chance of infection is low during a cycling race, but that does not mean that it is safe. One spectator only needs to have corona and cough, and a rider picks it up.

Dumoulin’s comments were echoed by Belgian cyclist Thomas De Gendt, who added that the restrictions implemented by ASO were ‘for show’.

“I thought there were a lot of people on the cols without a mask," he said in his column in Het Nieuwsblad.

At the finish everything is closed, but that is for show. Even though people keep their distance, it is not safe.

"I smelled the beer smell from someone's mouth, so if they are infected with the coronavirus, the riders riding next to them can also get infected."

And ahead of Stage 7 Matteo Trentin of CCC Team also urged fans to don masks to protect the riders.

“Dear fans/spectators, please wear a mask when you come to see us on the side of the road!” he wrote on Twitter. “The safer we can make the race environment the better for all of us! Please.”

Similar concerns were raised to the Tour organisers during the Criterium du Dauphine, with Sunweb’s Nicolas Roche saying at the time that it was “important to bring all of the problems up today so that they can be slightly corrected before the Tour.”

The Tour organisers responded by sending a sponsored newsletter to fans, urging them to keep a respectful distance, concluding “don’t worry: our enthusiasm will still be contagious”.

“Distance has always been essential to a safe Tour,” the message read. “Fans stay at a respectful distance to keep the riders safe. Support cars keep a safety distance to avoid endangering spectators. This year, we all have to keep distanced from each other. But don’t worry: our enthusiasm will still be contagious.”

The Tour ‘caravan’, which runs sponsored products ahead of the race, this year includes messaging about coronavirus safety and encourages fans to wear masks.

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 7 - LIVE updates 5 HOURS AGO