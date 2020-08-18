Tour de France favourites licking their wounds as Grand Depart approaches – Blazin' Saddles

With the Tour de France less than a fortnight away, what looked to be a two-horse race has opened up after the drama of the Dauphine. As Egan Bernal and Primoz Roglic tend to their injuries, Felix Lowe reckons their rivals will look to Dani Martinez for inspiration ahead of the most open Tour in years.

Few would have placed any money on Dani Martinez winning his first stage race back after the Covid-19 break from cycling.

Entering the final weekend of what was an immensely tough Criterium du Dauphine, the 24-year-old Colombian was admittedly only 26 seconds off the summit in sixth place. But with Primoz Roglic and his supreme Jumbo-Visma team on such rampant form, swapping the white jersey for yellow seemed a mountain to climb for the EF Pro Cycling rider.

Dani Martinez, Thibaut Pinot and Guillaume Martin on the final podium of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné Image credit: Getty Images

After all, it wasn't just Martinez who was short of race kilometres in his legs: his entire team had taken a precautionary stance against the pandemic by opting out of any stage races prior to the rescheduled five-day Dauphine. Watching as the riders rolled out of Clermont-Ferrand for the opening stage, EF manager Jonathan Vaughters tweeted:

We sat out a few of the first stage races, just to make sure all of our Covid protocols were solid. Maybe we missed out a bit, but I'm sure it'll all come out in the wash. It's nice to finally be back racing. So excited to watch the guys this afternoon.

Come out in the wash it did – although Vaughters had to wait a few days before setting the tumble dryer.

Funnily enough, it was another Colombian youngster – Sergio Higuita, the pocket-rocket national champion and winner of the Colombia Tour earlier this season – who was meant to be EF's man for the GC. Martinez' performance over the five days emphasised the virtue of having a viable Plan B.

Having back-up options is what Ineos and their increasingly strong rivals Jumbo-Visma share in abundance. Forget Plan Bs – they have Cs and Ds and perhaps even Es up their sleeves.

Well, they do in theory. Entering the race, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas displayed the kind of form that wouldn't scare Nairo Quintana, let alone Roglic and his Jumbo chums.

The British duo looked less like former Tour champions than veteran domestiques battling for their ticket to the Tour. In the case of Froome, that is exactly what he is: a 35-year-old veteran unsure of his position on a team he is set to leave in a few months.

In his four stage races this year, Froome has finished, on average, more than 35 minutes down, and has yet to scrape into the top 30 on GC. Less bad form than career-ending form. To paraphrase a rant directed at Arsenal made by John W Henry, the owner of Liverpool FC: what were they smoking at Israel Start-Up Nation?

Froome's plight mirrors that of compatriot Mark Cavendish, the former sprint kingpin continues to search for the four Tour stage wins he needs to match Eddy Merckx in the hall of fame, but was most recently seen as a forlorn fast man failing to get a top 10 even in a Tour de Pologne bunch finish. His last victory was two and a half years ago, and nothing suggests that drought will end any time soon.

At this rate, Ineos would be better off pulling Richard Carapaz from the Giro to focus on the Tour, or employing the impressive Pavel Sivakov as their Plan B rather than Messrs Froome or Thomas.

With Bernal pulling out of the Dauphine on the final weekend because of a mysterious back injury, and Carapaz taken out of Ineos' Giro dell'Emilia team on Tuesday, talk of the Ecuadorian replacing the Colombian on the Tour indeed gathered steam this week. Replacing one injured rider with another rider out since crashing in the Tour de Pologne smacks of desperation – especially in the light of two misfiring former winners already on the books.

Alarm bells must be ringing inside those bulky Ineos Grenadier 4X4s.

Unless, of course, this is all part of a master campaign of bluff – that or a concentrated effort in this highly unorthodox season to use the Dauphine not as a launch pad to hone form and team tactics, but to merely train and keep their cards close to their chest.

For what really stood out at the Tour de L'Ain, and then the early phase of the Dauphine, was how Jumbo Visma out-Ineos'ed Ineos. They played the British team at their own game, took the race by the scruff of its neck, rode purposely on the front, and clinically despatched their rivals.

Jumbo's dominance prompted many to question whether Roglic – double stage winner and overall winner at L'Ain, then stage winner and yellow jersey holder in the Dauphine – was peaking too soon. With Dutch duo Steven Kruijswijk and Tom Dumoulin pacing on the climbs, George Bennett really coming into his own in the mountains, and Sepp Kuss shining as a mountain domestique while Kiwi Bennett was off winning Gran Piemonte and coming close in Lombardia, it was as if Jumbo's plan was to intimidate their rivals before the Tour had even begun.

The one time Jumbo were happy to let Ineos take the reins – on the Col du Porte in stage two of the Dauphine – they did so safe in the knowledge of their own strength in depth, and proceeded to watch as Ineos burned off their matches one by one before isolating their own leader. Surrounded by Jumbo bees, Bernal was stung as Roglic rode clear to take the yellow from the swashbuckling shoulders of his in-form teammate, Wout van Aert.

Jumbo were hammering nails into Ineos' coffin with every pedal stroke, and the defending Tour champion lost more time in stage 3 before pulling out ahead of the fourth stage to Megeve, citing a sore back.

But rather than a huge psychological and physical blow to Bernal and Ineos, the tables quickly turned when Jumbo-Visma lost key lieutenant Kruijswijk to a nasty fall early in stage 4. The dependable Dutchman is now a doubt for the Tour. When Roglic himself crashed in the same stage, Jumbo-Visma's firm grip on the race was loosened in a flash.

The Slovenian recovered to complete the stage and retain the yellow jersey, but he was withdrawn as a precaution ahead of the final day as Jumbo's near flawless restart was undone.

There remained some twists and turns: with Froome and Thomas still undercooked, Sivakov went on the offensive but crashed nastily on a descent in the enthralling final stage, recovering to contest for the win, which was taken by the American Kuss. The result outlined, yet again, Jumbo's strength in depth. Even after their cruel double blow, the Dutch team was able to turn things round and end the race on a positive.

The battle for overall spoils, meanwhile, was won not by the rider who moved into the virtual yellow jersey following Roglic's departure, but by one of the plucky Colombians breathing down Pinot's neck.

Ahead of the final stage, Martinez, Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana of Arkea-Samsic were all within 21 seconds of Pinot's lead, with Frenchman Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Spain's Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) nestled in between.

Following his compatriot Bernal's lead, Quintana opted to withdraw before the final stage because of knee pain, while Landa fluffed his lines, blowing up to come almost 20 minutes down on the final day. There was a nice duel between Martinez and Lopez as they traded the virtual maillot jaune on the road, while Frenchmen Pinot and Martin rallied, giving it their best shot. It wasn't enough.

EF Pro Cycling's Martinez, riding his first race back since the lockdown, showed the consistency and stay-up-ability his rivals lacked, finishing behind the impressive Kuss to win the first stage race of his career.

And this wasn't just any race. Jakob Fuglsang and Andrew Talansky aside, the winner of the Dauphine over the past decade has tended to be a Grand Tour winner. It's a vital race for laying down a marker ahead of what is usually the main event over three weeks each July. What is more, this year's 72nd edition was described by the Dane Michael Rasmussen as "most undoubtedly the hardest five-day stage race in recent history".

It contained more categorised climbs over five stages than some Grand Tours include over their entire three-week duration. So hats off to Martinez for coming good – even in the absence of the two favourites.

As for the simmering rivalry between Ineos and Jumbo-Visma since the restart – there's something about the tense, drawn-out poker scene from Casino Royale about it.

Sir Dave Brailsford's early strong hand looked to have been matched – and then outdone – by his counterpart Richard Plugge. But when Ineos needed a defibrillator and Jumbo started to cry tears of blood, it was an American team at the end of the prolonged game of Texas Hold'em who channelled their inner Felix Leiter and finished with a flush, coming up trumps with Martinez on the final day, to prise the win away from Pinot, who had one of his trademark Thibaut Pinot wobbles.

If anything, the Dauphine has proved the old adage of it not being over till the fat lady sings, a timely reminder that it is not necessarily the best rider and best team who wins bike races – it is the people who profit from the litany of incidents which inevitably occur along the way during something as variable as a bike race.

Just when we thought Roglic looked unbeatable and Ineos' decline in the face of Jumbo-Visma's rise seemed inevitable, things changed. There have undeniably been far too many avoidable crashes since the restart – from Fabio Jakobsen being nudged into the barriers on a downhill sprint in Poland to Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remco Evenepoel going head first off a bridge and into a ravine in Il Lombardia.

When cars are wandering onto the course and taking out riders – as what happened in Il Lombardia with Max Schachmann, fracturing his collarbone – and when dangerous descents are putting the appearances of riders like the German's Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Emanuel Buchmann in doubt, then race organisers have to take a long look at themselves, and an even longer look at the courses they're throwing the riders so carelessly into.

Perhaps blinded by the pandemic, many races, routes and non-Covid safety measures have been clearly rushed. The peloton is at tipping point with talk of strike action on the cards. This week, dangerous roads on the Tour de Wallonie forced some riders to speak out, with Greg van Avermaet's bike broken by a pothole and the finishing circuit littered with bollards.

If the coronavirus crisis has made the form of certain riders and teams questionable leading up to the Tour, and has had an impact on the way their lockdown training translates out in the open and in the non-socially distanced environment of the peloton, it could accordingly make racing over three weeks even more unpredictable than usual.

Despite their injuries and the highly contrasting current levels of their teams, Bernal and Roglic – provided they are fit – are the stand-out favourites for the Tour. But Martinez's victory in the Dauphine will give many hope they can cause an upset. If any year was most suitable for an unlikely outsider winning a Grand Tour, this is it.

Felix Lowe - @Saddleblaze

