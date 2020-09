Cycling

Tour de France: Highlights of thrilling Stage 15 as Pogacar and Roglic dominate and Bernal crumbles

Watch highlights of Stage 15 of the Tour de France, a day of racing that is likely to prove defining in the final standings. Slovenian pair Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic impress with a one-two, but it was a stage to forget for Ineos and defending champion Egan Bernal.

