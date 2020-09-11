Bauke Mollema was forced to withdraw from the Tour de France after being caught up in a nasty crash on Stage 13.
The incident saw a number of riders felled, including general classification names Romain Bardet and Nairo Quintana.
Bardet and Quintana both took some time to get going again, with their teammates waiting to help ride them back to the group, but the impact of the injuries had an effect later on with Bardet struggling to match the grinding pace in the mountains.
Bauke Mollema was the biggest victim of the incident however, breaking his wrist after landing in a ditch at the side of the road.