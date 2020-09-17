The fate of the polka dot jersey will come down to the time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles.

Not only will the overall victor of the Tour de France likely be settled in Saturday’s race against the clock on the famous mountain, but the destination of this year’s King of the Mountains jersey will also be decided on the steep gradients of the climb.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz surged into contention with a brilliant display in the Alps in Stages 17 and 18, but the two major general classification contenders Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar are still very much in the mix.

Here are the standings going into Stage 19:

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers - 74 points

2. Tadej Pogacar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates - 72 points

3. Primoz Roglic (Svn) Team Jumbo-Visma - 67 points

4. Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb - 62 points

5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team - 51 points

6. Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale - 36 points

7. Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotel Vital Concept - 36 points

8. Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale - 32 points

9. Richie Porte (Aus) Trek - Segafredo - 28 points

10. Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe - 27 points

Blazin Saddles’ polka dot jersey guide

Choosing who will be riding into Paris with the famous red polka dots on their back is almost as hard as selecting the winning lottery numbers – there are just so many variables at stake.

While the Tour's mountains classification was set up in 1933 after the previous "best climber" award was put in place since 1905, the now famous polka dot jersey was not introduced until 1975. Dutchman Joop Zoetemelk wore the first maillot à pois although it was the Belgian Lucien van Impe who took the prize in Paris.

Also known as the King of the Mountains jersey, the polka dot jersey in theory is worn by the Tour's most consistent climber – although that would have been a very charitable label for Romain Bardet in 2019. The Frenchman last year largely toiled throughout the Tour, but salvaged his race by getting into a couple of breaks and pipping overall winner Egan Bernal to the red spot consolation prize.

Herein lies the problem: Bernal is clearly a better climber than Bardet – not only in general, but during that particular Tour – and yet the Colombian came up second best in a competition designated for climbers.

The clear conclusion to make is quite simple: the polka dot jersey is no more a climbers' classification as the green jersey is one devoted to sprinters – with Peter Sagan's seven successes proof that you don't need to be the fastest to be the greenest.

That said, there are occasions when the best climber does prevail: Frenchmen Warren Barguil and Julian Alaphilippe both won two stages respectively in 2017 and 2018 during Tours in which they were outstanding in the high mountains; prior to that, Chris Froome, Rafal Majka (twice) and Nairo Quintana have also topped the polka dot standings.

But the system can also be played – just ask Frenchmen Thomas Voeckler (2012) and Anthony Charteau (2010). The upshot is that it is a very difficult competition to predict. What's more, sometimes it's the man leading the race who has the most points, but by virtue of being in yellow, he is not the visual embodiment of the polka dots in the peloton.

Different red spot strategies

General classification riders can win the jersey by virtue of doing their best to win the yellow – as Froome did in 2015, Quintana in 2013 and Bernal, almost, last year.

Then you can get a winner who started the race as a GC rider targeting yellow, but either suffered a crash or incurred a huge time loss. For them – Bardet in 2019, Majka in 2014 and 2016 – the polka dot jersey salvages something from the disappointment of not contesting the battle for yellow.

You then get the swashbucklers in the mould of Barguil (2017), Alaphilippe (2018) or Richard Virenque during most of his record-breaking seven wins, who ride aggressively in the mountains after, perhaps, conceding time early on in the race – whether intentional or not. That, or they were never considered a bona fide GC threat.

And finally, there are the calculating outsiders who get into the right breakaways, targeting the early stages with numerous categorised climbs, build up a huge lead, then hold on during the final week when the big boys are cresting the summits of the Cat.1 and HC climbs with the gruppetto at its mercy. Those Europcar engines Charteau and Voeckler spring to mind.

How is the polka dot jersey scored?

There are a total of 65 categorised climbs in this year's parcours, graded from the easier Category 4 to the hors catégorie – so tough, they are literally "beyond category" or "off the scale". A varying scale of points are awarded on the top of each of these categorised climbs and the rider with the most points wears the jersey – provided he isn't already in yellow. The jersey is now sponsored by Leclerc, a French supermarket chain.

There are bonus points available over the highest climb of the race – this year, the Col de la Loze (2,304m) in stage 17 – with the first rider over also picking up the prestigious Souvenir Henri Desgrange. Here is the breakdown of points:

Col de la Loze: 40-30-24-20-16-12-8-4 points for first eight riders

Hors Catégorie (4 in total): 20-15-12-10-8-6-4-2 points

Category 1 climbs (15): 10-8-6-4-2-1 points

Category 2 (9): 5-3-2-1 points

Category 3 (21): 2-1 points

Category 4 (15): 1 point

