No Tour de France riders have tested positive for Covid-19 in the second round of testing, although four team staff members have returned positive results.

The event organisers had previously confirmed that all athletes who had tested positive would have to miss the rest of the Tour, while two riders from the same team contracting the virus would see that team excluded from the rest.

Tour de France 'Lab error' led to coronavirus re-test for Quick-Step staff member 34 MINUTES AGO

France has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with the seven-day rolling average figure having risen from a low of 272 in late May to 6,850 as of September 7.

However, the riders have been successfully insulated from Covid-19 and have been cleared to begin Stage 10 on Tuesday, having been tested over the course of the rest day on Monday.

More to follow...

Tour de France Froome was 'missing that top end' before Tour de France AN HOUR AGO