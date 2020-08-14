Tour de France route and stages - Stage 10 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 10, Tuesday 8 September: Île d'Oléron to Île de Ré, 170km

An almost pan-flat Stage 10 of the 2020 Tour de France runs almost exclusively along the coast, so crosswinds would be the only factor to prevent a likely sprint finish on the Ile de Re.

Numerous fortresses will keep the television helicopters busy, with the most familiar to UK audiences being Fort Boyard – home to the popular late 90s game show hosted by Melinda Messenger.

The riders will be too busy to admire the landmarks however, with long stretches along the Atlantic seafront could keep a breakaway in the race if the wind picks up.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

