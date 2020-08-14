Tour de France route and stages - Stage 11 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 11, Wednesday 9 September: Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 167km

A long and largely flat Stage 11 of the 2020 Tour de France will suit the sprinters.

When the race visited this same area in 1978 it was Eurosport’s own Sean Kelly who came out on top in a bunch sprint, and the peloton’s fast men should slug it out again in Poitiers.

Stages this flat are a rarity in the 2020 edition of the race, so sprinting teams will be looking to take full advantage, limiting the opportunity for a breakaway to stay out in front.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

