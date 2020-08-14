Tour de France route and stages - Stage 12 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 12, Thursday 10 September: Chauvigny to Sarran Correze, 218km

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 14 profile 2 HOURS AGO

Stage 12 is the longest of the 2020 Tour de France and offers a terrific chance for a breakaway.

The 218km stage is bumpy throughout, with the most significant climb coming late on with the 7.7% Suc au May.

Such a long and demanding day’s racing means the peloton will do well to keep any attacks in check, and Stage twelve will offer a chance for big names who have dropped significant time in the opening week to go for the stage win – Mitchelton-Scott for example have stated that such attacks are their definitive aim for the 2020 Tour.

Although not a day likely to be significant in the final race standings, this should be a terrific watch.

Play Icon WATCH Tour de France 2020: The route in full 00:05:14

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 13 profile 2 HOURS AGO