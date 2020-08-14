Tour de France route and stages - Stage 13 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 13, Friday 11 September: Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 191km

A fascinating Stage 13 of the 2020 Tour de France will be a real test for the climbers.

Although not a day featuring mammoth mountain ascents, there are no fewer than six significant climbs before the final and potentially defining summit finish on the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol.

After a very long and demanding day in the saddle, the closing 3km of double-digit gradients could see significant time gaps open up in the General Classification group.

This could easily become either a day for the GC big-hitters to duke it out for the stage win, or a breakaway day with the GC drama occurring back down the road. Either way, it’s not going to be one to miss.

