Cycling
Tour de France

Tour de France route and stages - Stage 13 profile

The Tour de France Stage Profiles

Image credit: Eurosport

ByTom Bennett
2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
@tommbennett

Tour de France Route - Stage 13, Friday 11 September: Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 191km

A fascinating Stage 13 of the 2020 Tour de France will be a real test for the climbers.

Although not a day featuring mammoth mountain ascents, there are no fewer than six significant climbs before the final and potentially defining summit finish on the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol.

After a very long and demanding day in the saddle, the closing 3km of double-digit gradients could see significant time gaps open up in the General Classification group.

This could easily become either a day for the GC big-hitters to duke it out for the stage win, or a breakaway day with the GC drama occurring back down the road. Either way, it’s not going to be one to miss.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Listen to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

What's On