Tour de France route and stages - Stage 14 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 14, Saturday 12 September: Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 197km

The route planners for the 2020 Tour de France have served up a leg-sapping second week, and Stage 14 is no exception.

The length of the stage alone is demanding, while a number of small climbs in the run-in to Lyon could liven up the finish.

The significant climbs of the day come in the first half of the stage, meaning there could still be a chance for the peloton and sprinters to reel in any breakaway, but the parcour is demanding enough that a good attack could stay away.

Talking point

When a slightly similar stage was held in 2013 it was Matteo Trentin who won it from a breakaway group, and a similar style of rider would have his eye on this stage again in 2020.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

