Tour de France route and stages - Stage 15 profile as the Grand Colombier is climbed three times

Tour de France Route - Stage 15, Sunday 13 September: Lyon to Grand Colombier, 175km

A fascinating Stage 15 of the 2020 Tour de France takes on the Grand Colombier not once, not twice, but three times on a highly unusual day for the Tour.

Three of the four possible ascents of Grand Colombier will be tackled in the final third of a stage that starts with just shy of 100km of largely flat road.

The final ascent is the longest and toughest, coming in at 17.4km with an average gradient of 7.1%. However, all three ascents include segments well into double figures, meaning this could be a fascinating day for the General Classification riders in particular.

That final ascent and summit finish on Grand Colombier could be truly dramatic.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

