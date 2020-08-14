Tour de France route and stages - Stage 16 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 16, Tuesday 15 September: La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 164km

Four climbs in the Alps could throw up some serious racing in Stage 16 of the Tour de France.

The return of the race for week three doesn’t feature any famous or mammoth climbs, but there is some substantial ascending to be done across the 164km and this could well be a day for a breakaway involving specialist climbers way down on General Classification.

All three of the major climbs in Stage 16 have relatively low gradients, but after a rest day you never quite know who’s going to have the legs.

Talking point

Villard de Lans is steeped in Tour history, with previous winners including Pedro Delgado, Laurent Fignon and Erik Breukink, as well as Lance Armstrong in 2004 – a win that was later scratched from the record books.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

