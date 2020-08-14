Tour de France route and stages - Stage 17 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 17, Wednesday 16 September: Grenoble to Col de la Loze, 168km

When the route for the 2020 Tour de France was announced it was Stage 17’s summit finish on Col de la Loze that jumped out.

A brand new paved road means this will be the first time the Tour has ever reached the summit of the climb, and that new 6km section of road features some brutal gradients, some exceeding an eye-watering 20%. The entire climb is 21.5km long so expect some serious action on this one.

It’s not just the Col de la Loze that makes Stage 17 special. The Col de la Madeleine comes earlier in the stage to really soften the legs, with the 17.1km climb averaging out at 8.4km. This could be a defining day for the Tour.

