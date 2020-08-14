Tour de France route and stages - Stage 18 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 18, Thursday 17 September: Meribel to La Roche-Sur-Foron, 168km

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 21 profile as race reaches Paris 2 HOURS AGO

A daunting day in the Alps features five intermediate climbs as the Tour de France route planners put the riders through their paces in Stage 18.

The up-and-down nature of the day leaves a breakaway very much a possibility, while the Montee des Glieres could be a big moment for GC – the 6km climb averages at 11.2%, which is not for the faint hearted.

A 10km downhill run into La Roche-sur-Foron offers the opportunity for a daredevil descender to win out.

Play Icon WATCH Tour de France 2020: The route in full 00:05:14

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 20 profile, time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles 2 HOURS AGO