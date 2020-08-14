Tour de France route and stages - Stage 19 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 19, Friday 18 September: Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 160km

Finally a chance for the sprinters in Stage 19 of the Tour de France.

This largely flat 160km stage is lumpy enough to have caused trouble in the opening week, but any sprinters who have made it over the Pyrenees and Alps should have no difficulty negotiating a day such as this.

This is the last chance for a bunch sprint before Paris and one of only a handful in the entire race.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

