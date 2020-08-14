Tour de France route and stages - Stage 19 profile

The Tour de France Stage Profiles
Image credit: Eurosport
Tour de France Route - Stage 19, Friday 18 September: Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 160km
Finally a chance for the sprinters in Stage 19 of the Tour de France.
This largely flat 160km stage is lumpy enough to have caused trouble in the opening week, but any sprinters who have made it over the Pyrenees and Alps should have no difficulty negotiating a day such as this.
This is the last chance for a bunch sprint before Paris and one of only a handful in the entire race.
