Tour de France route and stages - Stage 2 profile

The Tour de France Stage Profiles

Image credit: Eurosport

ByTom Bennett
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@tommbennett

Tour de France Route - Stage 2, Sunday 30 August: Nice to Nice, 187km

The second stage of the 2020 Tour de France starts and finishes in Nice and offers a very early chance for the climbers in the race.

A route that closely matches the usual closing stage of Paris-Nice features four significant climbs, the first is a 16.3km ascent of the Col de Colmaine at an average of 6.3% and comes just 60km into the race after a long false flat.

The Turine pass is 14.9km long at 7.3% and two smaller sharp climbs come close to the end – the Col d’Eze and Col des Quatre Chemins.

Talking point

Rarely does the Tour throw up such a good chance for the climbers early on, and a successful breakaway is highly possible.

What they said

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France:

“The fabulous geography where Nice is situated is ideal for sensational cycling races. We’re ready to place a bet that on the Baie des Anges the riders of the 2020 Tour will give spectators and TV viewers a battle worth watching”

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Listen to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

