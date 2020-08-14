Tour de France route and stages - Stage 20 profile, time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles

Tour de France Route - Stage 20, Saturday 19 September: La Planche des Belles Filles, 36km individual time trial

The only individual time trial of the 2020 Tour de France is not one for the TT specialists… as it includes the 6km climb of the infamous La Planche des Belles Filles..

Over the last decade the climb has grown into one of the Tour’s most well-known, and the daunting slopes that average out at 8.5% offer an incredible conclusion to the General Classification battle in 2020.

With a ramp of 20% to the line, the Tour de France will be won and lost right here.

