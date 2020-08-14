Cycling
Tour de France

Tour de France route and stages - Stage 20 profile, time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles

The Tour de France Stage Profiles

Image credit: Eurosport

ByTom Bennett
2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago
@tommbennett

Tour de France Route - Stage 20, Saturday 19 September: La Planche des Belles Filles, 36km individual time trial

Watch the Tour de France LIVE STREAM on Eurosport Player

The only individual time trial of the 2020 Tour de France is not one for the TT specialists… as it includes the 6km climb of the infamous La Planche des Belles Filles..

Over the last decade the climb has grown into one of the Tour’s most well-known, and the daunting slopes that average out at 8.5% offer an incredible conclusion to the General Classification battle in 2020.

With a ramp of 20% to the line, the Tour de France will be won and lost right here.

WATCH

Tour de France 2020: The route in full

00:05:14

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Listen to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

What's On