Tour de France route and stages - Stage 21 profile as race reaches Paris

Tour de France Route - Stage 21, Sunday 20 September: Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, 122km

The traditional Tour de France procession into Paris remains, with the 122km likely to start with the traditional class of champagne and cheerful celebrations.

As ever, laps of Paris and a finish on the cobbles of the Champs-Elysees mean the race will almost certainly end with a sprint finish.

Any big-name sprinters who have made it this far in a route that does not play to their strengths will fancy their chances in a peloton that will not have the quantity of specialist sprinters normally expected on the final day of a Tour.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

