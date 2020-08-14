Cycling
Tour de France

Tour de France route and stages - Stage 3 profile

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

The Tour de France Stage Profiles

Image credit: Eurosport

ByTom Bennett
9 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@tommbennett

Tour de France Route - Stage 3, Monday 31 August: Nice to Sisteron, 198km

Watch the Tour de France LIVE STREAM on Eurosport Player

Tour de France

Tour de France route and stages - Stage 4 profile with opening week summit finish

2 HOURS AGO

Stage three of the 2020 Tour de France is one for the sprinters.

A lumpy start to the lengthy 198km stage eases off in its second half as the race moves away from Nice and the Mediterranean for the first time.

Any breakaway is likely to be caught baring unusual circumstances, and the sprinters will get a chance to duke it out before the surprisingly early summit finish in stage 4.

Talking point

Nacer Bouhanni won on a similar stage in the Duaphine in 2015, while the 2018 Paris-Nice also saw a similar stage profile, with the breakaway just staying away by a matter of seconds as the sprinters hunted them down with the line in sight.

Play Icon
WATCH

Tour de France 2020: The route in full

00:05:14

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Listen to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tour de France

Tour de France route and stages - Stage 2 profile

2 HOURS AGO
Tour de France

Ten reasons Chris Froome should NOT go to the Tour de France

YESTERDAY AT 16:22
Related Topics
CyclingTour de France
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On