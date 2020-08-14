Tour de France route and stages - Stage 3 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 3, Monday 31 August: Nice to Sisteron, 198km

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 4 profile with opening week summit finish 2 HOURS AGO

Stage three of the 2020 Tour de France is one for the sprinters.

A lumpy start to the lengthy 198km stage eases off in its second half as the race moves away from Nice and the Mediterranean for the first time.

Any breakaway is likely to be caught baring unusual circumstances, and the sprinters will get a chance to duke it out before the surprisingly early summit finish in stage 4.

Talking point

Nacer Bouhanni won on a similar stage in the Duaphine in 2015, while the 2018 Paris-Nice also saw a similar stage profile, with the breakaway just staying away by a matter of seconds as the sprinters hunted them down with the line in sight.

Play Icon WATCH Tour de France 2020: The route in full 00:05:14

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 2 profile 2 HOURS AGO