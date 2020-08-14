Tour de France route and stages - Stage 4 profile with opening week summit finish

Tour de France Route - Stage 4, Tuesday 1 September: Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette, 157km

The first summit finish of the Tour de France comes remarkably early in 2020, with Stage 4 climbing to the ski resort at Orcieres-Merlette.

An opening 145km of the stage is lumpy without being too challenging, before the route climaxes with a 7.1km climb with an average gradient of 6.7%.

That final climb is unlikely to provide headline-grabbing moves in the general classification, but it does offer the prospect of interesting time gaps and gives a very real chance of a breakaway group taking the stage and scrapping it out for the maillot jaune.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

