Tour de France route and stages - Stage 5 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 5, Wednesday 2 September: Gap to Privas, 183km

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 4 profile with opening week summit finish 2 HOURS AGO

The finish of this lengthy Stage 5 of the 2020 Tour de France is a 5km false flat, but that is unlikely to prevent the stage ending in a bunch sprint.

Average speeds are likely to be high as the altitude of the stage drops gradually for much of the 183km.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 2 profile 2 HOURS AGO