Tour de France route and stages - Stage 6 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 6, Thursday 3 September: Le Teil to Mont Aigoual, 191km

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 4 profile with opening week summit finish 2 HOURS AGO

The opening week of the 2020 Tour de France visits the Massif Central as Stage 6 features a summit finish.

A long stage that is largely flat for the first 155kms then concludes with the best part of 36 kilometres of climbing.

That final climb will largely feel like one ascent to the viewers, but is split into three separate climbs – the Col des Mourezes at 6.1km and 4.8%; Col de la Lusette at 11.7km and 7.3%; and Mont Aigoual at 8.3km and 4%.

Talking point

The length of that climb and the significant gradients on the Col de la Lusette means there is a chance of some significant general classification moves, while a breakaway could in theory stay away if strong enough climbers are in that front group.

Play Icon WATCH Tour de France 2020: The route in full 00:05:14

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 2 profile 2 HOURS AGO