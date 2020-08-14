Tour de France route and stages - Stage 7 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 7, Friday 4 September: Millau to Lavaur, 168km

Stage 7 of the 2020 Tour de France offers a chance for the sprinters ahead of a week in the Pyrenees, but it’s far from certain that this will end in a bunch sprint.

The first half of the stage is extremely lumpy, with a climb of 14.5km at 3.9% one to sap the legs and the ramp at Cote de Paulhe offering a chance for an attack.

The final 60km of the profile is largely flat, and sprinting teams will be extremely keen to take advantage of that chance ahead of a tricky week.

Talking point

The region is renowned for high winds, so the added element of crosswinds is a distinct possibility.

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

