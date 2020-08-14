Tour de France route and stages - Stage 8 profile as Tour arrives in Pyrenees

Tour de France Route - Stage 8, Saturday 5 September: Cazeres to Loudenvielle, 140km

The 2020 Tour de France arrives in the Pyrenees on Stage 8 and features three categorised climbs.

The Col de Mente comes 48km into the stage, but it is the Port de Bales that could prove significant. An 11.7km climb, it averages out at 7.7% but features some double-digit stretches.

Stage 8’s final climb is the well-known Col de Peryesourde – 9.7km at 7.8% with double digit segments on the side from Saint-Aventin. A descent into Loudenville leads into a kilometre-long flat finish.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

