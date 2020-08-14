Tour de France route and stages - Stage 9 profile

Tour de France Route - Stage 9, Sunday 6 September: Pau to Laruns, 154km

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 10 profile 2 HOURS AGO

A second day in the Pyrenees begins in the town that has featured more than any other (aside from Paris) in the Tour de France.

The peloton leaves Pau for a largely flat opening 50km, but the prospect of three significant climbs in the remainder of the stage means the pace is unlikely to be slow.

The Col de la Hourcere is followed by the short yet sharp Col de Soudet midway through the stage.

Yet it is the Col de Marie Blanque, which comes inside the final 30km, that will likely pose the most significant questions. The 7.7km climb has an average of 8.6%, but the final 4km of that climb stay almost consistently in double figures and could see a shake-up in the GC.

A steep descent into Bilheres precedes a 6km dash to the finish.

Play Icon WATCH Tour de France 2020: The route in full 00:05:14

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tour de France Tour de France route and stages - Stage 8 profile as Tour arrives in Pyrenees 2 HOURS AGO