Tour de France route - Stage One profile for the Grand Depart in Nice

The Tour de France Stage 1 will see riders start and finish in Nice in a 156 kilometre opening stage on Saturday 29 August.

The opening stage of the Tour de France starts and finishes in Nice and consists of three loops of the hills around the region.

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 on Eurosport: Where can I watch it, what's the route, who are the favourites? AN HOUR AGO

The first two loops take in the same 50kms circuit that runs through the centre of the City and takes in a moderate climb to Aspremont.

The final loop adds in an additional 20kms and further climbing, before a 30km largely downhill run to the finish.

Watch the Tour de France LIVE STREAM on Eurosport Player

Although a sprint finish is the likeliest outcome, the climbs do give an outside chance of a breakaway, particularly if there are crosswinds coming off the Mediterranean coast.

Talking point

This is just the sixth time in the history of the Tour that the race has started in southern France, which has added significance due to the resulting presence of mountain days in the opening week. That route planning has meant a number of the leading sprinters in world cycling are instead taking 2020 as an opportunity to target the Giro.

What they said

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France:

“The fabulous geography where Nice is situated is ideal for sensational cycling races. We’re ready to place a bet that on the Baie des Anges the riders of the 2020 Tour will give spectators and TV viewers a battle worth watching”

Play Icon WATCH Tour de France 2020: The route in full 00:05:14

La Course

The opening stage of the Tour de France will be preceded by La Course, which has been rearranged to also take in a loop around Nice. The women’s race is schedule to start at 9am UK time, with a sprint finish expected shortly before the men’s field roll-out.

Where can I watch it?

The opening stage of the Tour will be live in full on Eurosport 1 and as a live stream on the Eurosport Player.

The coverage will be presented by Orla Chennaoui and feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour. GCN presenters Dan Lloyd and Simon Richardson will also feature.

A new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from renowned domestique and Mark Cavendish’s right-hand man, Bernie Eisel.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tour de France Tour de France to start in Brest in 2021 rather than Copenhagen YESTERDAY AT 15:54

Play Icon