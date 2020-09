Cycling

Tour de France: WATCH – Sam Bennett wins on the Champs Elysees

Watch Sam Bennett's special winning moment on the Champs Elysees in Stage 21 of the Tour de France as he 'turns green into joy' to cap off a brilliant three-week performance by the Ireland and Deceuninck Quick-Step sprinter.

