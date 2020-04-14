Tour de France set for postponement amid coronavirus outbreak, organisers work on new dates

Organisers had not postponed the event in the hope that the three-week race could go ahead as scheduled, starting on June 27.

However, the decision was effectively taken out of their hands on Monday when Macron used his speech to the French nation to announce that all public events with large crowds would be cancelled until at least mid-July.

"Given that it's now impossible that the Tour starts at its planned date, we are consulting with the [International Cycling Union] to try and find new dates," race organisers said on Tuesday.

According to an email seen by Reuters on Saturday, race officials had already been working on the premise that the blue-riband event would be postponed.

Spanish daily newspaper Marca reported on Tuesday that the Tour would now be held between August 2-25, with the Vuelta a Espana taking place in September and Giro d'Italia being run a month later, in October.

Giro race director, Mauro Vegni told Marca that neither of the three classic races would be shortened from their usual three-week format.

"They will be 3-3-3, never 3-2-2 or 3-3-2," Vegni was quoted as saying.

New plans could be announced before the end of April following discussions between Amaury Sport Organisation, organisers of both the Tour and the Vuelta, and the International Cycling Union.

Should a new date not be found for the Tour in 2020 it will be the first time since 1946 that the race has not been held.