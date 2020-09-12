Stage 15

Point of departure: Lyon

Point of arrival: Grand Colombier

Distance: 174.5 km

Departure time: 11:25

Arrival time: Est 17:30

Type: Hilly

Tour de France Stage 14 Highlights: Barnstorming day with green jersey battle and fascinating finish AN HOUR AGO

The route planners for the 2020 Tour de France have served up a leg-sapping second week, and Stage 15 is no exception.

It's going to finish on the Grand Colombier tackling the infamous mountain multiple times for what could be brutal climbs.

The significant climbs of the day come in the first half of the stage, meaning there could still be a chance for the peloton and sprinters to reel in any breakaway, but the parcour is demanding enough that a good attack could stay away.

Weather forecast

Still ideal weather for the peloton. The wind will be light and the temperature will be pleasant, from 26 to 29 degrees in the valley. It should even be over 20 degrees at the top of Col du Béal.

Talking point

This stage has been compared to some seen at the last couple of editions of the Tour de L'Ain. That might suit yellow jersey leader Primoz Roglic who shone in that race earlier this year.

Stage 15 profile

Where can I watch it?

The Tour de France will be available to watch live and in full on Eurosport 1 and online as a live stream on the Eurosport Player streaming platform.

The coverage will feature Bradley Wiggins as an expert analyst throughout the Tour de France, and a new addition to Eurosport’s cycling coverage will be interviews and analysis from Bernie Eisel.

The Breakaway, a post-stage review show will be available to watch online after each Tour de France stage on the Eurosport Player streaming platform and the GCN App.

The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast will continue throughout the Tour, with 10 full episodes released across the three weeks.

Next: Everything you need to know about Stage 15

Tour de France Contador compares Sagan to Ibrahimovic or Becker after devastating Stage 14 attack 2 HOURS AGO