Tour de France Kristoff wins chaotic and crash-ridden opening stage AN HOUR AGO

The Tour de France is a complex beast with many different titles at stake across three weeks of the greatest cycling race in the world.

As well as the yellow jersey, the green and polka dot jerseys are fiercely competitive, with riders and teams targeting the prestige of leading the standings.

Check in each day to see who leads the standings after each stage.

Who is top of the GC standings (yellow jersey)?

1. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 3:46:13

2. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04

3. Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:06

4. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:10

5. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis

7. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

8. Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

9. Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

10. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

Who is top of the points classification (green jersey)?

1. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates - 59 points

2. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo - 30 points

3. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe - 29 points

4. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep - 28 points

5. Michael Shar (Swi) CCC - 20 points

Who is top of the mountains classification (polka dot jersey?)

1. Fabian Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie - 2 points

2. Michael Shar (Swi) CCC - 2 points

3. Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept - 2 points

