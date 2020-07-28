Tour de France to finish one week before Olympics as UCI reveals 2021 calendar

The UCI has revealed the dates for the 2021 cycling calendar, with the Tour de France finishing one week before the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Olympics, which were postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, run from July 23 to August 8, with the road races scheduled for July 24, 25 and 28.

To avoid a conflict the Tour has been scheduled from June 26 to July 18.

Cycling Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack 3 HOURS AGO

The Giro d’Italia will run from May 8-30 while the Vuelta a Espana will be held a week earlier than normal, from August 14 to September 5, to help transitions between the European Championships (September 11-12) and the Road World Championships (September 18-26).

The Tour of California and the RideLondon-Surrey Classic are not on the calendar.

A statement from the UCI said: “The UCI regrets the departure of these two events and will work with concerned parties towards trying to ensure the return to the leading series for men’s professional road cycling of events taking place in these two regions that are important for high-level cycling.”

Ride London will feature on the women’s calendar on May 30, while the men’s and women’s Paris-Roubaix will be held on April 11.

Men's 2021 WorldTour schedule

19 - 24 January: Santos Tour Down Under (Australia)

31 January: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Australia)

21 – 27 February: UAE Tour (United Arab Emirates)

27 February: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite (Belgium)

6 March: Strade Bianche (Italy)

7 - 14 March: Paris-Nice (France)

10 - 16 March: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

20 March: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

22 - 28 March: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Spain)

24 March: AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

26 March: E3 BinckBank Classic (Belgium)

28 March: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

31 March: Dwars door Vlaanderen - A travers la Flandre (Belgium)

4 April: Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

5 - 10 April: Itzulia Basque Country (Spain)

11 April: Paris-Roubaix (France)

18 April: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

21 April: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

25 April: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

27 April: 2 May: Tour de Romandie (Switzerland)

1 May: Eschborn-Frankfurt (Germany)

8 - 30 May: Giro d'Italia (Italy)

30 May - 6 June: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

6 - 13 June: Tour de Suisse (Switzerland)

26 June-18 July: Tour de France (France)

31 July: Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa (Spain)

9 - 15 July: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

14 August - 5 September: La Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

15 August: EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg (Germany)

22 August: Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France (France)

30 August - 5 September: BinckBank Tour

10 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

12 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

9 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)

14 - 19 October: Gree - Tour of Guangxi (China)

Women's 2021 WorldTour schedule

30 January: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – Elite Women’s Race (Australia)

6 March: Strade Bianche (Italy)

14 March: Ronde van Drenthe (Pays-Bas)

21 March: Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio (Italy)

25 March: AG Driedaagse Brugge – De Panne (Belgium)

28 March: Gent – Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

4 April: Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

11 April: Paris-Roubaix Femmes (France)

18 April: Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition (the Netherlands)

21 April: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

25 April: Liège – Bastogne – Liège Femmes (Belgium)

6 - 8 May: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

14 - 16 May: Itzulia Women (Spain)

20 - 23 May: Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Spain)

30 May: RideLondon Classique (Great Britain)

7 - 12 June: Women’s Tour (Great Britain)

2 - 11 July: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

18 July: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

7 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

12 - 15 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

21 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient-Agglomération Trophée Ceratizit (France)

24 - 29 August: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

3 - 5 September: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

19 October: Tour of Guangxi – UCI Women’s WorldTour (China)

Vuelta a Burgos Felix Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos 4 HOURS AGO