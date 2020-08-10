Tour de France to start in Brest in 2021 rather than Copenhagen

The 2021 Tour de France will start in Brest, rather than Copenhagen, organisers have confirmed.

The Grand Depart was originally planned for Copenhagen, but that has been pushed back to 2022 to avoid clashing with the rescheduled European Championships.

Instead the 2021 race – which will start a week earlier than normal on June 26 to allow more preparation ahead of the Olympics - will begin with four stages in Brittany.

"We have been talking with local authorities about this since 2018," Tour de France chief Christian Prudhomme told AFP.

"We were originally thinking about 2022, but the pandemic has changed all that."

Tour organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) have confirmed the first four stages will all take place in Brittany.

"After the 32nd visit of the Grande Boucle in Brest, which first appeared on the race programme in 1906, the route will be laid out with the intention of exploring Brittany’s Armor coastal region and its inland Argoat territories.

"The diversity of the landscapes makes it possible to create selective stages and will thus put the onus on the favourites to live up to their responsibilities straight away.

"Details will be announced for these four all-Brittany stages during the presentation of the Tour on 29 October at the Palais des Congres in Paris."

